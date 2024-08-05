Two lawmakers’ home ‘Sheikh Bari’ vandalised, torched in Khulna

The house of two lawmakers in Khulna, locally known as ‘Sheikh Bari’ was vandalised and torched during the countrywide non-cooperation movement called by the Students Against Discrimination on Sunday.

The ‘Sheikh Bari’ on the city’s Sher-e-Bangla Road is the home of Bagerhat-1 lawmaker Sheikh Helal Uddin and Khulna-2 lawmaker Sheikh Salahuddin Jewel. They are cousins of prime minister Sheikh Hasina.