Two lawmakers’ home ‘Sheikh Bari’ vandalised, torched in Khulna
The house of two lawmakers in Khulna, locally known as ‘Sheikh Bari’ was vandalised and torched during the countrywide non-cooperation movement called by the Students Against Discrimination on Sunday.
The ‘Sheikh Bari’ on the city’s Sher-e-Bangla Road is the home of Bagerhat-1 lawmaker Sheikh Helal Uddin and Khulna-2 lawmaker Sheikh Salahuddin Jewel. They are cousins of prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
Witnesses said protesters brought out a procession and went to the house. At one stage, they started hurling brick chips. There were no police or party leaders in the area.
Protesters then broke the gate, vandalised the house and torched the ground floor. Locals rushed in and doused the fire, but everything was burnt before that.
Several police and APBn members arrived around 2:45 pm. A group of Jubo League leaders and activists held a procession several moments later and left.
The ‘Sheikh Bari’ was attacked again around 3:30 pm.
Apart from the house, Awami League office, Khulna Press Club and Zilla Parishad were also vandalised and torched.