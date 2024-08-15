Check your facts
BCL leader passed off as Hindu woman
Claim: Mr. Nationalist on X (formerly Twitter) shared a video at 8:31 pm on 9 August that shows a woman doing sit-ups holding her ears and crying while some other girls are watching the scene. Mr. Nationalist claimed that the woman doing sit-ups isHindu woman Jyotika Basu-Chatterjee from Bangladesh. She ran a humanitarian organisation, worked tirelessly on education and health for Muslims with Hindu funds, helped all the women nearby, be it small or big whenever anyone needed help.
Fact: The name of the woman doing sit-ups is Sagarika Akhter. She is not a Hindu, rather she is a Muslim and a leader of Eden Mohila College unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), student wing of Bangladesh Awami League. Awami League was ousted from power by a mass movement on 5 August.
The video was grabbed on 17 July when quota reform movement demonstrators vandalised the rooms of BCL leaders and activists at Dhaka University and Eden Mohila College and assaulted some of their leaders and activists, who ran a reign of terror at educational institutions.