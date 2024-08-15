BCL leader passed off as Hindu woman

Claim: Mr. Nationalist on X (formerly Twitter) shared a video at 8:31 pm on 9 August that shows a woman doing sit-ups holding her ears and crying while some other girls are watching the scene. Mr. Nationalist claimed that the woman doing sit-ups isHindu woman Jyotika Basu-Chatterjee from Bangladesh. She ran a humanitarian organisation, worked tirelessly on education and health for Muslims with Hindu funds, helped all the women nearby, be it small or big whenever anyone needed help.