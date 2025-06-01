BNP leaders secure leases for 8 cattle markets in Dhaka North

The leasing process for nine temporary cattle markets under the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) ahead of Eid-ul-Azha has been finalised, with leaders of the BNP and its affiliated organisations obtaining leases for eight of them.

Although the lease for Gabtoli—the only permanent cattle market in Dhaka North—has not yet been allotted to, sacrificial cattles will still be sold there during Eid.

In total, DNCC has decided to establish 10 cattle markets, including Gabtoli, by Saturday afternoon.

Additionally, tenders for three more markets are scheduled to open on Sunday. If bids exceed the government’s base price, the number of markets in Dhaka North could rise to 13 this year.

The National Moon Sighting Committee has announced that Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated in Bangladesh on 7 June. In line with tradition, cattle markets in the capital will open four days prior to Eid, with trading continuing through the day of the festival. Accordingly, this year’s markets are scheduled to begin operating on 3 June.