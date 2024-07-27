Govt announces 6-hr office for next three days 

All the offices will operate from 9 am to 3 pm in the next three days, from 28 to 30 July, the government has announced.

In the last week, the offices were open for only four hours on the last two working days, Wednesday and Thursday.

The decision on extending the office hours came as the authorities are trying to restore normalcy after days of clashes and curfew over the quota reform movement.

The situation is improving across the country, and the government is relaxing the curfew gradually.