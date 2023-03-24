Momen for sustainable water management to promote global peace, stability

Focusing on the source-to-sea approach to water cooperation, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has stressed the need for sustainable water management for promoting global peace and stability.

Momen presided over the plenary session of the UN 2023 Water Conference Thursday. He chaired the third plenary session of the conference.

The foreign minister also delivered the closing remarks at the high-level event “Water for Peace: From Source to Sea” at the UN Headquarters organised by Bangladesh, Global Center on Adaptation and Deltares.