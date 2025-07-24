Milestone aircraft crash: Another child dies from burn injuries
Another child has died of the burn injuries sustained in the aircraft crash at Milestione School and College in Diabaria area of Uttara in the Dhaka.
The deceased child is named Mahtab Rahman Bhuiyan, 14. Mahtab died at 1:52 pm today, Thursday while undergoing treatment at an Intensive care Unit (ICU) of the National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute in the capital. With this, 12 victims of this crash have died at the burn institute.
Mahtab was a class-seven student at Milestone School. His father’s name is Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan. He was the second of three siblings, two brothers and a sister. The family originally from Debidwar upazila in Cumilla, lives in Sector-11 of Uttara.
Joint director of the burn institute, Associate Professor Md Maruful Islam told Prothom Alo that 85 per cent of Mahtab’s body had been burned. A total of 43 victims from the crash are currently receiving treatment at the burn institute. Of them, seven are being treated in the ICU, said Maruful Islam.
The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) based on updated information received around 10:30 am today, reported that the total number of deaths from the crash has reached 29.
Among the injured, 57 people are receiving treatment at various hospitals. As many as 45 of the injured are being treated at the Burn Institute, 11 at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH), and one at Shaheed Monsur Ali Medical College Hospital.
This morning, the school authorities released an updated list of the deceased and missing from this incident. According to list provided in the statement, 22 people have died in the crash, 51 are critically injured, and five remain missing. The authorities of the school say that their internal investigation committee is updating the list.
Previously, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had reported 31 deaths in this incident till 12:00 pm on Tuesday. Later that night, another patient died at the Burn Institute. That’s why the media reported the number of casualties to be 32.
Around 1:15 pm on this Monday, a fighter jet of the Bangladesh Air Force crashed into a building of the Milestone School and College in Diabari area of Uttara in Dhaka, resulting in numerous casualties.