Milestone aircraft crash: Another child dies from burn injuries

Another child has died of the burn injuries sustained in the aircraft crash at Milestione School and College in Diabaria area of Uttara in the Dhaka.

The deceased child is named Mahtab Rahman Bhuiyan, 14. Mahtab died at 1:52 pm today, Thursday while undergoing treatment at an Intensive care Unit (ICU) of the National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute in the capital. With this, 12 victims of this crash have died at the burn institute.

Mahtab was a class-seven student at Milestone School. His father’s name is Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan. He was the second of three siblings, two brothers and a sister. The family originally from Debidwar upazila in Cumilla, lives in Sector-11 of Uttara.