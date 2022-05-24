Eskayef inaugurates first factory to produce cartridge in Bangladesh

The cartridge of insulin pen, penfill, will be produced in the country.

Novo Nordisk, a leading global healthcare company, in partnership with Eskayef Pharmaceuticals owned by Transcom Group, one of the leading pharmaceuticals in Bangladesh, will jointly produce this cartridge in a bid to facilitate the access of insulin to diabetes patients.

Simeen Rahman, Transcom group chief executive officer (CEO), Eskayef CEO and managing director; Lars Arnoldsen, Novo Nordisk vice president (Corporate), and its Bangladesh general manager Rajarshi Dey Sarkar on Tuesday inaugurated a unit for producing cartridge at a separate building at the Eskayef medicine factory premises in the capital's Tongi.