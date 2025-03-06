US to deport illegal Bangladeshis

In line with former US President Donald Trump’s previously announced policy, the United States is set to deport illegal Bangladeshi citizens, as it is doing with nationals from other countries.

However, US authorities have not disclosed the exact number of Bangladeshis living illegally in the country or the timeline for their deportation.

Diplomatic sources in Dhaka and Washington confirmed to Prothom Alo that Bangladesh has formally requested the US not to handcuff or deport its citizens in a disrespectful manner.

The US Embassy in Dhaka informed the Bangladesh government last month about the impending deportation process through an official diplomatic letter.