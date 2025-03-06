Embassy sends letter
US to deport illegal Bangladeshis
In line with former US President Donald Trump’s previously announced policy, the United States is set to deport illegal Bangladeshi citizens, as it is doing with nationals from other countries.
However, US authorities have not disclosed the exact number of Bangladeshis living illegally in the country or the timeline for their deportation.
Diplomatic sources in Dhaka and Washington confirmed to Prothom Alo that Bangladesh has formally requested the US not to handcuff or deport its citizens in a disrespectful manner.
The US Embassy in Dhaka informed the Bangladesh government last month about the impending deportation process through an official diplomatic letter.
Officials from the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry stated that the US government is notifying various countries, including Bangladesh, about the expulsion of undocumented migrants through their respective embassies.
However, Bangladeshi authorities have urged Washington to ensure that deported individuals are treated with dignity and respect during the process.
As part of efforts to bring back undocumented Bangladeshi immigrants from the United States, an inter-ministerial meeting was held at the Secretariat on Wednesday afternoon, presided over by Home Affairs Adviser Lieutenant General (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury.
Senior officials who attended the meeting told Prothom Alo that discussions focused on ensuring a proper process for the return of Bangladeshis, which includes confirming their citizenship before repatriation.
Additionally, the issue of humane treatment during deportation was emphasised, particularly concerns over the US practice of handcuffing deportees, which has been applied to nationals of other countries.
Number of illegal immigrants and their locations
No information was available on the number of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in the United States after speaking to officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in both Dhaka and the US.
However, officials suggested that the highest number of illegal Bangladeshis are likely concentrated in the states of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.
According to a BBC report, three US government agencies oversee matters related to illegal immigrants: the Office of Homeland Security, US Customs and Border Protection, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
Officials at the Foreign Ministry stated that last month, relevant US embassy officials discussed the issue of deporting illegal Bangladeshis.
They confirmed that the US administration has decided to deport illegal Bangladeshi citizens as part of a broader crackdown on undocumented immigrants, similar to its actions with other countries.
Washington has officially sought Dhaka’s cooperation in this regard, and the Bangladesh government has responded positively.
The officials further emphasised that while Bangladesh acknowledges the necessity of bringing back its citizens, it does not want them to be returned in a disrespectful manner.
A senior official of the ministry explained that the Bangladesh government has specifically requested the US not to deport its citizens in handcuffs, as has been done with deportees from some other countries.
In response, the US administration has assured Bangladesh that deported individuals will not be treated disrespectfully.
Diplomatic sources, however, noted that it is difficult to predict how President Trump will implement this process. His decisions regarding immigration enforcement have been highly unpredictable, and there have been instances where deported individuals from other countries have faced humiliating conditions.
For example, when Colombia initially refused to accept its deported citizens on US military aircraft, Trump swiftly responded by announcing a 25 per cent tariff increase on Colombian imports.
Following this pressure, Colombia was forced to comply. Additionally, Trump has taken an aggressive stance on border security, targeting Canada and Mexico for their handling of illegal immigration.