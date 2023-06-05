Onion import begins via Bhomra land port

The onion import has finally started via Bhomra land port in Satkhira, 81 days after it was suspended to protect the interest of the country's onion growers.

A total of 330 metric tonnes of onions have already arrived in Bangladesh from India on 11 trucks. The supervisor of Bhomra land port custom Iftekharuddin confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.

The import was suspended on 15 March considering the interest of the country’s farmers. But the government on Sunday announced to allow the imports in a press release in a bid to cut the skyrocketing price of the kitchen staple in the country’s market.