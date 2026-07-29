New presidential election likely in August, discussions focus entirely on Fakhrul
The government is considering holding the country's next presidential election as early as August. According to a high-level source in the government, the election may be completed during the second or third week of August without waiting for the next session of Parliament. However, no formal announcement has been made on the matter yet.
Relevant sources claim that discussions regarding the upcoming presidential election are underway within the decision-making tiers of the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).
According to them, while several names were previously under consideration, the party's Secretary General, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, has now emerged as the primary contender. He is currently the main subject of discussion both within and outside the party. Nevertheless, no formal decision has been reached by the BNP Standing Committee so far.
In response to a query from journalists in Bogura on Saturday, Mirza Fakhrul Islam stated that whether a party member or an external candidate will be nominated for the presidency will be decided by the National Standing Committee—the BNP’s highest decision-making body—in accordance with the constitution and relevant laws.
Previously, responsible government sources indicated that the presidential election would take place during the next parliamentary session in September. However, convening a regular or special session of Parliament is not mandatory for conducting a presidential election; under existing laws, the election can be held through a separate procedure even when Parliament is not in session.
Party sources suggest several factors weigh in Mirza Fakhrul's favour. His service as BNP Secretary General for over a decade, his success in keeping the party united through challenging political periods, his clean political image, and his acceptability beyond party lines have placed him at the forefront of potential candidates.
On Saturday, Law Minister Md Asaduzzaman told journalists that calling a special parliamentary session for the election would not be necessary. The last session of Parliament concluded on 15 July.
The law minister expressed confidence that, in accordance with constitutional obligations requiring a session every 60 days, the election could be completed during the next scheduled sitting.
President Mohammed Shahabuddin resigned on the afternoon of Friday, 24 July. Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament), Hafiz Uddin Ahmad, is currently serving as the Acting President.
According to the Constitution, a new president must be elected within 90 days of the office becoming vacant. Given the BNP’s absolute majority in Parliament, the candidate nominated by the party stands the highest chance of being elected.
BNP decision-making sources noted that while the views of Prime Minister and BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman are important in the final decision, the nomination will be officially finalised through discussions within the Standing Committee. Many senior leaders remain hesitant to comment publicly on potential candidates.
Party sources suggest several factors weigh in Mirza Fakhrul's favour. His service as BNP Secretary General for over a decade, his success in keeping the party united through challenging political periods, his clean political image, and his acceptability beyond party lines have placed him at the forefront of potential candidates.
Several prominent figures, including Professor Asif Nazrul, former law adviser to the interim government, have publicly endorsed him as a suitable candidate for the presidency.
However, should Mirza Fakhrul be elected President, several organisational changes will be required within the party and the government. In that event, he would have to step down from his role as Minister for Local Government, Rural Development, and Co-operatives. Additionally, new leadership would need to be appointed for the post of BNP Secretary General.
Under constitutional provisions, assuming the office of President would also vacate his Thakurgaon-1 parliamentary seat, necessitating a by-election in that constituency.
EC begins preparations
Meanwhile, the election commission (EC) has initiated preparations to organise the presidential election. The commission has already held preliminary discussions with the Acting Speaker of Parliament, Kayser Kamal.
Speaking to newspersons after meeting the Acting Speaker at Parliament yesterday, Tuesday, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin stated that the Commission is fully prepared to conduct the election. The date for the election will be fixed in consultation with the Speaker in line with the Presidential Election Act, though a final date is yet to be settled.
The CEC added that the election schedule will be announced once the list of MPs (acting as voters) is received from the Parliament Secretariat. If there are multiple candidates, voting will take place by open ballot within the Parliament building. If there is only one valid candidate, he will be declared elected unopposed.
Election Commissioners Abdur Rahmanel Masud, Anwarul Islam Sarkar, and Tahmida Ahmed were also present at the meeting.