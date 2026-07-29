New presidential election likely in August, discussions focus entirely on Fakhrul

The government is considering holding the country's next presidential election as early as August. According to a high-level source in the government, the election may be completed during the second or third week of August without waiting for the next session of Parliament. However, no formal announcement has been made on the matter yet.

Relevant sources claim that discussions regarding the upcoming presidential election are underway within the decision-making tiers of the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

According to them, while several names were previously under consideration, the party's Secretary General, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, has now emerged as the primary contender. He is currently the main subject of discussion both within and outside the party. Nevertheless, no formal decision has been reached by the BNP Standing Committee so far.