Malaysia concerned with Bangladesh’s burden to cater Rohingyas: Anwar Ibrahim

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim today, Tuesday said Malaysia is concerned with the burden placed on Bangladesh due to hosting enormous numbers of forcibly displaced Rohingyas.

“On the regional issues, of course, we are concerned with the burden placed on Bangladesh on having to cater for enormous numbers of Rohingyas,” he told a joint press conference with Bangladesh Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus in Putrajaya.

The Malaysian premier said securing peace in Myanmar is of course a great priority, along with immediate humanitarian assistance for the suffering first, the refugees, and also the victims of earthquakes.