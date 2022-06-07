EU brings relief to those affected by flash floods in northeastern Bangladesh

The funding is part of the EU’s overall contribution to the Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).
Disaster preparedness, disaster risk reduction and resilience remain key priority areas for the EU in Bangladesh. Due to its geographical location, the country is prone to seasonal flooding, landslides, and cyclones. This makes it one of the world’s most vulnerable countries to the effects of climate change.
The EU helps communities at risk from natural hazards, supporting early action in highly flood-prone and cyclone-prone areas. We also support building flood-resistant infrastructure and early warning systems, and disaster preparedness in densely populated urban areas such as in Dhaka. The EU has been working in Bangladesh since 2002, both in disaster preparedness and emergency response activities with a total funding of more than €361 million.