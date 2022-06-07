EU brings relief to those affected by flash floods in northeastern Bangladesh

The European Union is allocating €200,000 (over 19 million Bangladeshi taka) to provide emergency humanitarian assistance to families affected by the flash floods in North Eastern Bangladesh. The aid will benefit over 20,000 people in districts affected by the floods.

The EU funding supports the Bangladesh Red Cross Society (BDRCS) in delivering immediate assistance through the provision of drinking water, emergency sanitation, health services, hygiene parcels, and cash assistance in the Sylhet and Sunamganj districts. The aid provides lifesaving support to those most in need, including those living in temporary shelters, the elderly, people with disabilities, children and women. Floods devastated both farmland and cities and both farmers and city dwellers are affected. The impact of these most recent flash floods are considered higher than any previous floods in the area over the past two decades.