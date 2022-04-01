EU offers special maritime security software to Bangladesh

He said there are security elements in the EU's Indo-Pacific Strategy. EU is communicating with Bangladesh in connection with security issues.

Visentin said by using security software CRIMARIO, one can monitor what is happening in the sea instantly There are multiple uses of this software. The navy and coast guard can use it.

A foreign ministry senior official at an event in the capital on Thursday wanted to know the link of Bangladesh with EU's security and its defence policies.

Citing the issue, EU IPS affairs special envoy said, "There is scope for EU to build cooperation with Bangladesh in this area. The European Union has an agreement with Vietnam too. There is no reason for Bangladesh refraining from signing such an agreement."