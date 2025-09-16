Bullying drives young woman to drop higher studies at Dhaka University

"I was so haunted by the incidents that I feel like crying. I did not feel like attending classes. People always speak out against sexual harassment, but the severity of bullying and gossip as a form of psychological harassment is rarely given the same importance.”

These were the words of a 26-year-old former student of Dhaka University. This young woman alleged that during her undergraduate studies, she had been subjected to bullying by some of her peers, yet received no redress.

Her experience was so distressing that, after completing her undergraduate degree, she chose not to continue with a Master’s at Dhaka University. Instead, she took up employment for nearly a year. Last month, she moved abroad to pursue postgraduate studies.