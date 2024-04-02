Politics of ragging-bullying, grabbing-trading, murder-terrorism won't take place in BUET: BCL
Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) has said the student politics will resume in Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) following an order by the High Court.
But it needs to be thought out what type of student politics that would be.
The student politics must not be the politics of suspension of class and exams, session jam, ragging and bullying, occupying and trading of seats and murder and terrorism.
The student politics must be modern, time-befitting, diverse, creative and knowledge, logic and information based, said the leaders of BCL, student wing of governing Bangladesh Awami League.
Chhatra League disclosed this at an emergency press conference at Madhur Canteen in Dhaka University on Tuesday afternoon.
The BCL organised the press conference to talk on the evolving situation in BUET and to establish systematic, modern, smart and policy-based politics in a bid to face the challenge of the 21st century.
The High Court on Monday postponed 'the urgent circular' banning political activities issued by the BUET authorities four years ago.
Justice Md Khasruzzaman and Justice KM Zahid on Monday passed the order after hearing a writ petition.
The BUET authorities issued this circular on 11 October 2019 after its student Abrar Fahad had been beaten to death.
BUET student Imtiaz Hossain filed the writ over the legality of it. Imtiaz is a student of civil engineering department and also a member of the central committee of Bangladesh Chhatra League.
Abrar Fahad was beaten to death on 6 October 2019. In a case filed over the incident, 20 people have been sentenced to death and five given life terms. The convicts are leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League.
BCL central president Saddam Hossain read out the written statement at the press conference.
He said the BCL played a responsible role after the tragic death of BUET student Abrar Fahad in 2019 and prime minister Sheikh Hasina ensured justice. Abrar's family was standing by. In connection with the incident, the decision the BUET administration took, the Chhatra League didn't support in the past and doesn't do now.
Chhatra League repeatedly tried to say neither the constitution nor the BUET law gives legality to ban student politics.
In the written statement, it was said that the ban on the student politics in BUET has crossed five years. During this period, in the name of a ban on student politics, religious extremism has taken its roots. Independence Day and Victory Day have been humiliated. Obstacles have been created to remember the father of the nation. Simultaneously, the movement of a student, his movement, freedom of association and right to organisation have been curbed.