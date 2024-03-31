BUET students have not started demonstration, but boycotting exam today

Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) students, who have been demonstrating against the gathering of BCL activists and leaders on the campus, have not gathered at the Shaheed Minar in BUET campus today, Sunday.

However, as per their announcement, they are boycotting all the academic activities including term final exams scheduled today.

While visiting the spot at around 8:00am, the presence of students has not been seen. Security guards at the academic buildings said the students have not come to sit for exam.

Although the political activities are banned on the BUET campus after the murder of Abrar Fahad, ousider leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) on Wednesday night entered the BUET campus and conducted political activities. The BCL is the student front of the ruling Awami League.