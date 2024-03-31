BUET students have not started demonstration, but boycotting exam today
Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) students, who have been demonstrating against the gathering of BCL activists and leaders on the campus, have not gathered at the Shaheed Minar in BUET campus today, Sunday.
However, as per their announcement, they are boycotting all the academic activities including term final exams scheduled today.
While visiting the spot at around 8:00am, the presence of students has not been seen. Security guards at the academic buildings said the students have not come to sit for exam.
Although the political activities are banned on the BUET campus after the murder of Abrar Fahad, ousider leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) on Wednesday night entered the BUET campus and conducted political activities. The BCL is the student front of the ruling Awami League.
Protesting against the entry of BCL leaders and activists, BUET students have boycotted all the academic activities including term final exams scheduled on 30 and 31 March.
Preferring not to be named, one of the demonstrartng students said although they are supposed to start demonstration at 7:00am, they have not started demonstration due to unavoidable circumstances.
The student said they may organise a press conference at the Shaheed Minar in BUET. They would deliver their statements.
Meanwhile, the BCL is holding a rally demanding resumption of student politics in BUET. They are also protesting the anti-constitutional, fundamental rights and education decision by the BUET authorities. BCL leaders and activists are gathering at the central Shaheed Minar.