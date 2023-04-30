Online casino: Salim Prodhan sentenced to 8 years in jail

The court sentenced online casino kingpin Salim Prodhan to 8 years in prison and fined 1.1 million taka in the case of acquiring wealth outside known income and money laundering.

Judge Badrul Alam Bhuiyan of Dhaka Special Court-8 rendered this verdict on Sunday. The accused's lawyer Shahinur Islam confirmed this to Prothom Alo.

Salim Prodhan was brought to court from prison before the verdict was announced. Mosharraf Hossain Kajal was the state prosecutor.