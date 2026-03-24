Masud Uddin Chowdhury placed on remand in human trafficking case

A court has granted a five-day remand for Masud Uddin Chowdhury—a former army officer prominent during the 1/11 period and a former lawmaker from Feni-3—for questioning in a human trafficking case.

The order was issued on Tuesday afternoon by the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Aminul Islam Junayed following a hearing.

Public Prosecutor of the Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court, Omar Faruk Faruqi, confirmed the matter.

Masud Uddin Chowdhury was arrested on Monday night from Baridhara in the capital by the Dhaka Metropolitan Detective Police. According to police, he faces six cases in Feni district and five cases in the Dhaka metropolitan area. He was later shown arrested in a human trafficking case filed with Paltan police station and produced before the court.