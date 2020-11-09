Everyone's interests must be ensured in interoperability

Professor of women and gender studies at Dhaka University, Tania Haque, said that women's participation in the financial sector is very vulnerable. MFS is a huge opportunity in this regard. Women must be given financial and technological training in this regard.

Managing director of the digital ticket and ride sharing service Shohoz, Maliha Quadir, said if interoperability is introduced in financial services, digital transactions will increase. Competition will increase among the service providers and the quality of service will improve too. But the service charge should not be a burden on anyone.

MFS company Nagad's managing director Tanveer Ahmed said the introduction of interoperability in mobile financial transactions will bring about economic independence. When interoperability is introduced, this service will increase. The problem is 60 different banks are using 60 different technologies. And the various MFS have different technologies too, and so coordination is important. After all, the clients' interests come first.

He went on to say that initially the market could be caught by offering this service without any charges. Imposing charges from the outset has weakened the service. We can open up the KYC (know your customer) information we have on our clients for everyone.