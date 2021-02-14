Everything changes in Dhaka, except buses

Willful owners and workers

As per the laws, transport drivers and workers are required to be appointed on a monthly salary. But buses are operated in Dhaka following two methods. The first rule is that bus owners fix the number of trips of and the earning target. At the end of the day, driver and workers get a share. Another one is that owners lease the buses to driver and workers in exchange of a certain amount of money. The owners get the fixed amount while the driver and workers share the rest of the money.

Two bus drivers of Gabtali-Jatrabari route said an owner receives Tk 3000 to Tk 4000 daily, excluding all other expenses. Then they have to earn for themselves and their two assistants. If they start driving early morning, they don’t get to relax till midnight. They have to do everything, preventing other buses, driving recklessly, stopping their buses here and there to get more passengers.

No real move to stop unfit buses

In 2009, the government announced that no unfit vehicles would be allowed be to ply anymore. Obaidul Quader made the announcement three times after becoming the road transport minister in 2011. The tenure of the government came to an end but the announcement remains a mere announcement.

The new government came to power after the election of 5 January 2014. Obaidul Quader got the same portfolio in the new cabinet. He then reiterated his plan to remove unfit vehicles from the road. The tenure of that government came to an end. Obaidul Quader had a similar responsibility after the government was formed once again in 2019. But the condition of the buses has not improved.

Chairman of BRTA, Nur Mohammad Mazumder, said BRTA mobile courts continue the drive to stop the movement of dilapidated buses.

Efforts are underway to strengthen its activities. A new system to operate buses will be launched on a new route soon on a pilot basis, he added.

Cheating on seating

According to the terms of the operating permit for public transport, no bus and minibus is allowed to carry passengers beyond seating capacity without a few exceptions. However, a provision of the registration states that if authorities concerned want, buses can carry 10 more passengers standing. In that case, the ceiling of the bus will be 6ft high and the space inside it will be 18in wide.

But no bus in Dhaka follows these rules. Double fare is charged in the name of ‘seating’ service while local buses remain crowded.

All of a sudden, BRTA started a drive on April 2017 to stop the seating services. Then owner and workers cut down on their buses trips. BRTA formed a committee to put forward recommendations on the matter. The committee submitted its report after six months proposing to separate fares for seating and local buses. But it wasn’t implemented.