UN fact-finding team to stay a month in Bangladesh

Interim government’s foreign adviser Md Touhid Hossain told Prothom Alo on Sunday evening that the UN team will carry out an investigation independently. For that the UN team will stay for around a month. The UN fact-finding team will give the report to the government before making it public. But any view of the government won’t be reflected in the final report of the fact-finding committee.

Sheikh Hasina's government was overthrown in a student-mass uprising on 5 August. On 8 August, the interim government was formed. After assuming office, the interim government decided to investigate the incidents of human rights violations in Bangladesh in July and early August. To this end, the interim government’s chief adviser Muhammad Yunus wrote a letter to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk.

Earlier on 22-29 August, a three-member UN exploratory team led by Rory Mungoven, chief of the Asia Pacific region at the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights in Geneva, visited Bangladesh. The team held at least 40 meetings with several advisers, senior government officials, politicians, student movement leaders and victims during its 8-day stay in Bangladesh. The exploratory team set the modalities of their work based on those discussions.

Several sources of the foreign ministry said Volker Turk is sending the team under his own jurisdiction at the request of chief adviser Dr Mohammad Yunus who requested the UN rights chief to start investigation within quickest possible time in the letter on 25 August. The chief adviser wrote that the government wants to ensure accountability by carrying out an independent and impartial investigation by the UN from the human rights abuse during the student-mass uprising and post-uprising (1 July to 15 August).

According to the UN report published on 16 August, at least 650 lives were lost in Bangladesh between 16 July and 11 August.