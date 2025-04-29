Bangladesh decides to provide ‘humanitarian corridor’ to Rakhine, discussion with UN on conditions

The United Nations apprehended famine in the conflict torn Rakhine State of Myanmar. Due to requests by the UN, Bangladesh has decided in principle to facilitate a “humanitarian corridor” on conditions to provide assistance to civilians of Myanmar.

Bangladesh is now holding discussion with the UN on the conditions.

A policy making level source of the government revealed this information to Prothom Alo.

The source said Dhaka took the decision to provide a humanitarian corridor to Rakhine after the visit of the UN Secretary General António Guterres.

Now, after finalising the conditions with the UN, initiatives will be taken up to implement it.