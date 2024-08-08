Law and order
Police, RAB chiefs meet army chief, decision on tougher action
Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman had a meeting with newly appointed inspector general of police (IGP) Md Mainul Islam, director general of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) AKM Shahidur Rahman and commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Md Mainul Hasan today, Thursday.
Chiefs of Bangladesh Navy and Bangladesh Air Force were also present at the meeting held Thursday afternoon.
The meeting attended by the chiefs of all armed forces decided on a strong stance by the armed forces and law enforcement agencies to prevent ongoing anarchy, arson, and vandalism across the country.
This was notified in a message sent from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate in the afternoon today.
It stated that the chiefs of the armed forces have decided on the law enforcement agencies including the armed forces to take a strict stance to maintain stability in the country by putting an end to the ongoing anarchy, arson and destructive activities.
In the face of the protest from students and public, Sheikh Hasina resigned from the post of the prime minister and left the country on Monday. Incidents of attacks, vandalism and arson have been occurring in different parts of the country since then.
Alongside Awami League leaders and activists, various police stations and minority communities have fallen victim to attacks.
Besides, the incidents of robberies in various parts of Dhaka at night have caused panic among the city dwellers.
Meanwhile, police personnel had also refrained from performing their duties centering the incidents of attacks on different police stations after the fall of the government.
And, the newly-appointed IGP Md Mainul Islam after assuming the post directed all the police personnel to join their respective workplaces within today, Thursday evening.
This meeting of the army chief with the chiefs of other armed forces also discussed the resumption of operations in all police stations with the assistance of army in the next 24 hours, stated the press release sent from ISPR.