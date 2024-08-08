Police, RAB chiefs meet army chief, decision on tougher action

Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman had a meeting with newly appointed inspector general of police (IGP) Md Mainul Islam, director general of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) AKM Shahidur Rahman and commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Md Mainul Hasan today, Thursday.

Chiefs of Bangladesh Navy and Bangladesh Air Force were also present at the meeting held Thursday afternoon.

The meeting attended by the chiefs of all armed forces decided on a strong stance by the armed forces and law enforcement agencies to prevent ongoing anarchy, arson, and vandalism across the country.