Doctors should stay in villages, they should be good with patients: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday re-emphasised to put concentration on research in the country’s medical sector, saying excellence is not achieved without research.

“Research in our health sector is so far insufficient . . . excellence is not achieved without research,” she said.

The prime minister made these remarks at the opening ceremony of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Super Specialised Hospital held at the BSMMU.

She joined the function virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban here.

The prime minister urged the country’s specialist physicians to spend more time on research alongside attending patients as research is very much urgent.

Expressing gratitude to BSMMU for their existing research works, Sheikh Hasina said, “BSMMU has to continue their endeavor in developing its education, research and medical activities.”