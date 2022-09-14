PM Hasina opens 750-bed BSMMU Super Specialised Hospital

With state-of-the-art equipment and modern operation theaters, the hospital will provide treatment to all critical patients referred by any public or private hospital, or a physician. Some 5,000-8,000 patients will receive outdoor services at the hospital.

This specialised hospital will be an alternative option for many Bangladeshis opting to go abroad for treatment.

Officials said the hospital will have 750 beds. There will also be 14 ultra-modern operation theatres, a 100-bed Intensive Care Unit, a 100-bed emergency unit, six VVIP and 22 VIP cabins, and 25 deluxe cabins.

The specialised services include bone marrow transplant, gene therapy, and robotic surgery.