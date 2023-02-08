Govt making all-out efforts to implement SDGs: PM

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina said her government is tirelessly working to implement the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

"We're making all-out efforts to implement the SDG agendas by incorporating its targets to the eighth fifth year plan and the perspective plan from 2021-2041," she said.

The premier said this when visiting Queen of Belgium and UN SDG Advocate Mathilde Marie Christine paid a courtesy call on her at her office here on Wednesday.

PM's speechwriter M Nazrul Islam briefed the newsmen after the meeting.

Referring to the Russia-Ukraine war, the prime minister said the entire world has become instable and the inflation rate has gone up due to war.