Ex-high commissioner Khairuzzaman released in Malaysia

“He told me his lawyers were there to receive him and were bringing him back to his house. Thank God and all those who have helped in his release. I thank the Malaysian authorities for this, too,” she told FMT in a telephonic interview.

Khairuzzaman, 70, told the FMT that he went “through much embarrassment after being detained following these false allegations by the Bangladeshi government”.

The former high commissioner further told the FMT that he would go to the US to his wife as soon as possible.

Malaysian home minister Hamzah Zainudin told a press conference on 10 February that there are allegations of Khairuzzaman’s involvement with crimes committed in Bangladesh. He was arrested, following all the procedures, as the country requested.

After several hours, contradicting the statement of Malaysian home minister Hamzah Zainudin, Bangladesh’s state minister for home affairs, Shahriar Alam told media that Malaysian home ministry sent a letter to the Bangladesh high commission in Kuala Lumpur saying that Khairuzzaman was arrested due to violation of the Malaysian laws related to immigration. “The government is working to bring back the former high commissioner as soon as possible.”