'Excessive gas extraction in Bibiyana behind the crisis'

The acute gas crisis has left consumers of Dhaka and the adjoining areas in immense suffering in the last couple of days.

Many city dwellers have alleged they are unable to cook iftar or sehri due to gas shortage, production in many industries has been halted and electricity production is being disrupted. This crisis may persist for several more days.

Experts blamed the extraction of gas beyond capacity in Bibiyana gas field for the crisis.

According to Petrobangla, Bibiyana in Moulvibazar district is the largest gas field in the country. The daily production capacity of the gas field is 1.2 billion cubic feet. A total of 1.27 cubic feet of gas was extracted from the gas field even on Saturday.

Sand was found in two gas processing units after midnight that day. Failing to detect the source of sand, the authorities stopped extraction from six wells on Sunday. As a result, production decreased by 420 million cubic feet which ultimately led to a shortage in gas supply.