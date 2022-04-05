'Excessive gas extraction in Bibiyana behind the crisis'

Petrobangla’s chairman Nazmul Ahsan told Prothom Alo that the production of Bibiyana’s six wells had to be stopped as sand started coming out. Chevron is trying to restart production and an expert team of Petrobangla is working there.
He said the gas shortage has appeared abruptly and the authorities are trying to minimise the problem by cutting the supply in every sector.
US multinational company Chevron is in charge of gas extraction from Bibiyana. Production started from the gas field in 2007. Allegations of extracting excessive gas have surfaced at different times in the gas field.
Earlier in 2013, production in Sangu gas field stopped within 11 years due to excessive extraction of gas. Australian company Santos was in charge of extracting gas from the field. Petrobangla has not become cautious despite the experience of Sangu.
Each of the wells that stopped production has a daily capacity of 70 million cubic feet. Of the six, production has resumed from three wells on Sunday and Monday.
Petrobangla and Chevron said an effort is on to bring the production back in two more wells today, Tuesday. Uncertainty looms over the resumption of production from the remaining wells.
Chevron Bangladesh authorities, however, did not specifically say anything about excessive production. The company’s spokesperson Sheikh Jahidur Rahman told Prothom Alo that the production decreased a bit in Bibiyana as production in six wells had to be stopped due to technical glitches. Chevron is working hand in hand with the Bangladesh government and Petrobangla to ensure smooth supply of gas.
The company will investigate the reason for the sudden disruption.
Earlier on Sunday, Chevron said six wells were stalled for maintenance.
Sufferings of consumers
Titas Gas, which distributes gas in the capital and its adjoining areas, said complain centres of Titas have received over two thousand phone calls in the last two days but the Titas officials cannot give them any satisfactory answer. Daily supply in Titas’ distribution line has decreased by almost 400 million cubic feet. Consumers cannot avail of gas as pressure has decreased in pipelines.
Titas authorities said most complaints came from residents of Mohammadpur, Mirpur, Kathalbagan, Kalabagan, Demra, Narinda, Jatrabari, Khilgaon and Old Dhaka.
Nilu Momtaz, a resident of Khilgaon, told Prothom Alo that she had to buy iftar and sehri from restaurants since there is no gas supply for two days.
Power Development Board (PDB) took all-out preparation to meet the extra demand during Ramadan. The energy and mineral resources ministry also directed to ensure increased gas supply in the power sector. But the PDB is now struggling to produce electricity.
Although the daily demand for gas in the country is 3.7 billion cubic feet, 2.91 billion cubic feet were supplied on Saturday and only 2.52 cubic feet on Sunday. Production in most of the industries in Savar, Ashulia, Gazipur and Narayanganj has remained halted.
Petrobangla said gas supply might increase after LNG cargo reaches the country on 7 April. A three-member team led by Petrobangla director (planning) Ali Iqbal Md Nurullah is working in Bibiyana to resume production in the wells.
Geologist Badrul Imam told Prothom Alo that sand is not supposed to come from the well if it is used properly. This might happen due to the extraction of gas beyond capacity.
Authorities in different times issued warnings about excessive gas extraction. Earlier, a well in the Bakhrabad gas field was completely shut after sand came out due to excessive extraction, Imam added.