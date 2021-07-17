Excessive traffic causes 25km tailback on Bangabandhu Bridge road

With Eid only a few days away, excessive traffic has caused extreme congestion along the Tangail highway. The tailback from Bangabandhu Bridge to the Tangail bypass stretches back to around 25km.

Traffic has been inching along this highway since Saturday morning. Commuters are suffering, stuck in the traffic for hours on the highway.

According to highway police, there is the pressure of homeward bound people on one hand, and traffic carrying sacrificial animals on the other. That is why the highways are seeing many times higher traffic movement than usual.