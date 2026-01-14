‘I was prevented from working at ministry for last 4 months’: Mahfuj Alam

Mahfuj Alam has said that he was prevented from working during the last four months of his tenure as adviser to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

He made the remarks at a discussion held at the TSC auditorium of the University of Dhaka on Tuesday evening.

The discussion, titled “State Reconstruction and the Relevance of a Referendum,” was organised by a platform called Rastrokolpo Library.

“I was not allowed to work at the ministry during the last four months because we wanted new media to emerge in place of the old media,” Mahfuj Alam said.

Following the fall of the Awami League government in a mass uprising, an interim government led by professor Muhammad Yunus was formed on 8 August 2024. Shortly afterwards, on 28 August, Mahfuj Alam was appointed special assistant to the chief adviser.