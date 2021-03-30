Expats in Malaysia observe golden jubilee of Bangladesh

Malaysia Bangladesh Forum Association (MBFA)–the lone registered organisation of expatriate Bangladeshis in Malaysia–celebrated the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence at a Kuala Lumpur hotel on 27 March.

The same day MBFA held its annual general meeting also.

Speakers at the AGM commemorated martyrs and war victims of the Liberation War 1971 and hailed the valiant freedom fighters who stood up against the occupational Pakistani military.

The speakers remembered the leading contribution of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the emergence of Bangladesh. They also praised the development of the country under the leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

“In the spirit of developing our motherland, we must brandBangladesh positively abroad,” they said.