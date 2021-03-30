Expats in Malaysia observe golden jubilee of Bangladesh

Malaysia Bangladesh Forum Association (MBFA)–the lone registered organisation of expatriate Bangladeshis in Malaysia–celebrated the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence at a Kuala Lumpur hotel on 27 March.
The same day MBFA held its annual general meeting also.
Speakers at the AGM commemorated martyrs and war victims of the Liberation War 1971 and hailed the valiant freedom fighters who stood up against the occupational Pakistani military.
The speakers remembered the leading contribution of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the emergence of Bangladesh. They also praised the development of the country under the leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
“In the spirit of developing our motherland, we must brandBangladesh positively abroad,” they said.
Liberation War Museum trustee and freedom fighter Akku Chowdhury virtually attended the event chaired by MBFA president professor Abul Bashar.
MBFA organisers Sankar Chandra Poddar, Ahmad Sami Sana, Syed Nurul Mawla, among others, also spoke at the AGM.
The AGM introduced the new office bearers, including Ahmad Sami Sana and Shakil Ahmed as the senior vice-president and general secretary respectively.
After the AGM, MBFA members enjoyed a family gathering in a cultural event.
MBFA was established in 2014.