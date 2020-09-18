Experimental ferry operation begins at Shimulia-Kathalbari route

An experimental ferry operation began on Shimulia-Kathalbari route on Friday as the service has been suspended due to navigability crisis since Thursday, reports BSS.

A ferry named Kakali carrying five trucks left Shimulia ghat for Kathalbari ghat through Padma bridge channel this afternoon and after reaching there it returned to Shimulia ghat with vehicles, said Md Shafiqul Islam, AGM of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA).