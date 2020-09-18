Experimental ferry operation begins at Shimulia-Kathalbari route

Advertisement
An experimental ferry operation began on Shimulia-Kathalbari route on Friday as the service has been suspended due to navigability crisis since Thursday, reports BSS.
A ferry named Kakali carrying five trucks left Shimulia ghat for Kathalbari ghat through Padma bridge channel this afternoon and after reaching there it returned to Shimulia ghat with vehicles, said Md Shafiqul Islam, AGM of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA).
“We are doing our best to begin the ferry operation. We will carry
out the experimental operation Saturday too. But it will remain
stopped in night,” he said.
Ferry operation has been suspended since 9:30am on Thursday.
