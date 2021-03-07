Experts upset at govt’s growing dependence on gas import

Energy experts at a webinar in Dhaka expressed frustration over the government’s unwillingness on hydrocarbon exploration in the country and growing dependence on gas import to meet the domestic demand.

“It’s really unfortunate that several years have elapsed since the maritime boundary disputes with neighbours have been resolved, but there has been no move for gas exploration within our territories,” said M Muktadir Ali, former chairman of Petrobangla.

Muktadir was speaking at the virtual seminar, titled “Fifty Years of Bangladesh Energy Sector”. Energy and Power, a fortnightly magazine, organised the webinar.