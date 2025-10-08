National Consensus Commission may recommend dual role for parliament

The National Consensus Commission is considering two alternative recommendations for the interim government on how to implement the constitution-related proposals contained in the July National Charter.

One proposed option is for the government to issue a “constitutional order” based on the July Charter and then hold a national referendum to seek public approval.

The second option under consideration is to grant the next parliament dual powers — allowing it to function simultaneously as both the regular legislature and a “Constitution Reform Assembly.” In this arrangement, the next parliament would continue performing its legislative duties while also taking on the task of reforming the Constitution in line with the July Charter’s recommendations.

Sources within the National Consensus Commission confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.

According to those sources, the Commission has prepared a draft regarding granting the next parliament the power to play a dual role. The draft has been shared with experts for their opinions. It will be finalised after consultations with them. The Commission is scheduled to discuss the matter with experts on Wednesday morning.