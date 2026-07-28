Former BB deputy governor SK Sur Chowdhury sentenced to 3 yrs for not submitting asset statement

On 15 July, after hearing the closing arguments from both the prosecution and the defence, the court fixed Tuesday for delivery of the judgment.

SK Sur Chowdhury retired as a Deputy Governor of the central bank in January 2018. He was arrested by the ACC from the Segunbagicha area of the capital on 14 January 2025 and has remained in custody since then.

The case against him was filed on 23 December 2024 by Nazmul Hossain, a Deputy Director of the ACC.

According to the case documents, the ACC had directed SK Sur Chowdhury to submit, within 21 working days, a detailed statement of all movable and immovable assets, liabilities, sources of income, and property acquired in his own name, in the names of his dependants, or through nominees, as part of an investigation into allegations of possessing assets beyond known sources of income.