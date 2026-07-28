Former BB deputy governor SK Sur Chowdhury sentenced to 3 yrs for not submitting asset statement
Former Bangladesh Bank (BB) Deputy Governor Sitangshu Kumar (SK) Sur Chowdhury has been sentenced to three years’ imprisonment for failing to submit a declaration of assets.
Judge Ayesha Nasrin of Dhaka Special Judge's Court-2 on Tuesday delivered the verdict in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).
The ACC's counsel, SM Abul Kalam (Azad), confirmed the development.
On 15 July, after hearing the closing arguments from both the prosecution and the defence, the court fixed Tuesday for delivery of the judgment.
SK Sur Chowdhury retired as a Deputy Governor of the central bank in January 2018. He was arrested by the ACC from the Segunbagicha area of the capital on 14 January 2025 and has remained in custody since then.
The case against him was filed on 23 December 2024 by Nazmul Hossain, a Deputy Director of the ACC.
According to the case documents, the ACC had directed SK Sur Chowdhury to submit, within 21 working days, a detailed statement of all movable and immovable assets, liabilities, sources of income, and property acquired in his own name, in the names of his dependants, or through nominees, as part of an investigation into allegations of possessing assets beyond known sources of income.
However, he failed to submit the required declaration within the stipulated timeframe.
On 4 August 2025, the investigating officer, ACC Deputy Director Md Ahsan Uddin, submitted the charge sheet to the court. Formal charges were framed on 6 November 2025, marking the commencement of the trial. The court delivered its verdict after hearing testimony from all seven prosecution witnesses.
The ACC launched its investigation into SK Sur Chowdhury in 2022, after his name surfaced in connection with the widely publicised financial scandal involving PK Halder.
Investigators have alleged that, while serving as Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank, SK Sur Chowdhury assisted Prashanta Kumar (PK) Halder, the former Managing Director of NRB Global Bank, in the high-profile loan fraud and received undue benefits in return.