Law and order: Risk of burglary in empty homes during eid holidays, essential precautions

As eid holidays begin, the city takes on a different rhythm. Many flats in bustling Dhaka are left empty as people travel to their village homes, visit relatives, or go on holiday. Criminals often exploit this festive lull and vacant period as an opportunity.

Law enforcement officials say that incidents of burglary, breaking locks, cutting window grilles, or looting unattended homes, tend to rise every year before and after eid. Families that fail to take adequate precautions or neglect building security are particularly vulnerable.

Criminal groups also become active in shopping centres, local markets, bus terminals, launch ghats, railway stations and highways during the eid travel rush. With this year’s holiday stretching to seven consecutive days, police and security experts are urging residents to take preventive measures before leaving their homes.