Law and order: Risk of burglary in empty homes during eid holidays, essential precautions
As eid holidays begin, the city takes on a different rhythm. Many flats in bustling Dhaka are left empty as people travel to their village homes, visit relatives, or go on holiday. Criminals often exploit this festive lull and vacant period as an opportunity.
Law enforcement officials say that incidents of burglary, breaking locks, cutting window grilles, or looting unattended homes, tend to rise every year before and after eid. Families that fail to take adequate precautions or neglect building security are particularly vulnerable.
Criminal groups also become active in shopping centres, local markets, bus terminals, launch ghats, railway stations and highways during the eid travel rush. With this year’s holiday stretching to seven consecutive days, police and security experts are urging residents to take preventive measures before leaving their homes.
According to police, burglars often conduct prior surveillance, assessing whether a home will remain vacant, the strength of its security system, the presence of CCTV cameras, and the alertness of guards.
Information can also leak through temporary domestic workers, delivery personnel, technicians, or unfamiliar visitors. Simply locking the door is therefore not sufficient; a comprehensive approach to security is essential.
Before leaving home, residents should ensure that all entry points, including the main door, balcony doors, kitchen access, and windows, are securely locked. Grilles should be checked, and high-quality locks used.
Additional measures such as chain locks or digital locks can further enhance security. If the building has CCTV cameras, they should be functional. Security personnel should be instructed not to allow entry to unknown individuals without proper verification.
Sharing travel plans publicly, especially on social media, should be avoided. Posting photos, tickets, or location updates can inadvertently signal that a home is unoccupied. It is safer to share such information after returning.
Handling valuables
Proper storage of valuables is equally important. Cash, jewellery, important documents and small valuable items should not be left scattered at home. Where possible, they should be stored securely, such as in bank lockers or other trusted arrangements. Keeping large amounts of cash at home is strongly discouraged.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) acting commissioner Md Sarwar advised residents to leave cash, jewellery and important documents with trusted relatives before travelling for Eid-ul-Fitr.
If that is not possible, he said, such valuables may even be deposited at local police stations for safekeeping.
DMP has also urged residents to ensure that doors and windows are properly secured and to check electricity, gas and water connections before leaving. Installing or maintaining CCTV systems and ensuring adequate lighting around homes, especially at night, are also recommended.
Police suggest informing trusted neighbours, relatives or building authorities before going away so they can occasionally check on the property. Homes that remain dark and silent for days are often targeted, so using timer lights or arranging for someone to switch lights on and off periodically can help. Since burglars often use utility pipes to enter through kitchens, keeping a light on in that area may also act as a deterrent.
Security personnel in apartment buildings and residential areas play a crucial role. The law enforcement agency personnel advise maintaining a register of visitors, delivery workers, technicians and drivers, and verifying identities. Lapses in vigilance by guards during Eid can create opportunities for criminals.
Stay alert while travelling and shopping
Extra caution is also advised during eid shopping and travel. In crowded places, there is a risk of pickpocketing or snatching. People are advised not to carry large sums of cash, to use digital payments where possible, avoid isolated ATM booths, and remain aware of their surroundings while withdrawing money.
Travellers should avoid accepting food or drinks from strangers on buses, trains or launches. Keeping records of domestic workers, drivers, guards and tenants is also important, as criminals sometimes use false identities.
Maintaining copies of national ID cards, photographs, phone numbers and addresses and submitting such information to police stations or relevant authorities can strengthen security.
If any suspicious activity is noticed, residents are advised to immediately contact the nearest police station or the national emergency helpline 999. Broken locks, unfamiliar individuals loitering, unusual movement on rooftops or staircases, or suspicious activity near gates or utility meters should never be ignored.
Security experts emphasise that while eid is a time of celebration, it can also become a season of opportunity for criminals if people remain careless. Coordinated vigilance, from individuals, families, building authorities, security staff and police is key to minimising risks.