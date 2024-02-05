Fight on Myanmar border
PM orders armed forces, BGB to have patience
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has ordered the Bangladesh Armed Forces and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) members to maintain patience in the wake of a fight between the Myanmar government forces and the insurgent Arakan Army across the border.
Law minister Anisul Huq informed this to parliament Monday.
He further said that the Bangladesh government has been monitoring the situation in Myanmar closely.
The law minister responded to the questions at a question-answer session in parliament due to the absence of home minister Asaduzzaman Khan.
In a supplementary question, Jatiya Party MP, Mujibul Haque, said that a war-like situation between the government forces of neighbouring Myanmar and the rebel forces has appeared. As a result, common people are trying to enter Bangladesh from there. Shooting is also going on there and bullets are coming across the border to Bangladesh. People are suffering from insecurity.
In this situation, the JaPa lawmaker wanted to know the steps the government has taken for the security of the country’s borders and the local people.
In response, law minister Anisul Huq said that the government was aware of this. Seventy eight members of Myanmar’s Border Guard Police (BGP) have entered Bangladesh, with some of them injured. They are being treated. They have been given shelter at a school for now. An order has been issued to discuss with Myanmar through the Bangladesh foreign ministry.
Anisul Huq further said that Myanmar border guards will be sent back; if they cannot be sent back, then whatever needs to be done will also be done.
He informed the House that the prime minister has ordered the country’s armed forces and border guards to maintain patience.
The law minister also said that a Bangladeshi and one of them (Rohingya) were killed in the mortar round (fired from Myanmar). Bangladesh is monitoring the situation very closely and necessary measures will be taken, he stressed.