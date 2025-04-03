Those who’d stay in halls, live by tuition now drive cars worth million: Barkat Ullah
BNP Vice Chairman Barkat Ullah Bulu has said some advisers who would do student politics, stay in university halls and mess, and live by tuition now drive cars worth Tk 50-60 million. The cars in their entourage cost another Tk 300-400 million. A few days ago, a leader went to his house with an entourage of over a hundred cars.
He said these today, Thursday afternoon, while distributing gifts from the Ziaur Rahman Foundation among the seven martyred families of Begumganj upazila, Noakhali, who were martyred in the mass uprising of 2024.
Barkat Ullah also said, "They spent Tk 50 million at an Iftar party at the Hotel Intercontinental. They spent Tk 150-200 million for the event of the party's launching. Earlier, they wore Punjabis worth Tk 500 taka, now they wear Punjabis worth Tk 30,000. They wear shoes worth Tk 50,000, wristwatches worth Tk 40,000.”
The BNP leader also alleged that these leaders now force the administration to transfer officials at their will and they force secretaries for posting.
“People's homes are being attacked in the name of anarchy and mob justice in the country. There is no way to get rid of this except by holding elections,” he added.
Barkat Ullah lambasted those who want to make the army controversial.
“Our patriotic army has always stood by the people. Those who want to make the army controversial are not in favor of Bangladesh's independence and sovereignty,” he added.
“We don’t think those who deny 1971, those who want to go back to before 1947, those who want to deny the blood of 3 million martyrs, those who deny the Liberation War, those who bypass the Liberation War are doing politics in favor of the people of this country. Those who deny 1971 have no right to seek votes in Bangladesh.”
Begumganj upazila BNP President Kamakhya Chandra Das, former district BNP member Shamima Barkat and others spoke at the program organised at an auditorium in Chaumuhani town of the upazila.
After the discussion, gifts from the Ziaur Rahman Foundation were handed over to the members of the martyr’s family.