Those who’d stay in halls, live by tuition now drive cars worth million: Barkat Ullah

BNP Vice Chairman Barkat Ullah Bulu has said some advisers who would do student politics, stay in university halls and mess, and live by tuition now drive cars worth Tk 50-60 million. The cars in their entourage cost another Tk 300-400 million. A few days ago, a leader went to his house with an entourage of over a hundred cars.

He said these today, Thursday afternoon, while distributing gifts from the Ziaur Rahman Foundation among the seven martyred families of Begumganj upazila, Noakhali, who were martyred in the mass uprising of 2024.

Barkat Ullah also said, "They spent Tk 50 million at an Iftar party at the Hotel Intercontinental. They spent Tk 150-200 million for the event of the party's launching. Earlier, they wore Punjabis worth Tk 500 taka, now they wear Punjabis worth Tk 30,000. They wear shoes worth Tk 50,000, wristwatches worth Tk 40,000.”