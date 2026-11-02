Evidence found 'fugitive malign forces' infiltrate labour movement to create unrest: Mahdi Amin

Mahdi Amin, the Prime Minister's Advisor on Labour and Employment Affairs, has stated that evidence has been found of attempts to create unrest by infiltrating workers' movements.

Those involved in violence, vandalism, and sabotage will be brought under the law, he said.

Mahdi Amin warned that the plan to create instability by banned political parties taking advantage of workers' movements will not succeed.

Mahdi Amin shared this information in a post on his verified Facebook page on Monday afternoon.

The spokesperson for the Prime Minister's Office, Mahdi Amin, alleged that while initiatives are being taken to reconsider garment workers' wages, a certain group is trying to destabilise the industrial sector.

Mahdi Amin further wrote that evidence has already emerged showing that there is an attempt to create unrest by infiltrating workers with fugitive subversive forces.

However, he did not provide detailed information on this evidence in the Facebook post.