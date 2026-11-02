Evidence found 'fugitive malign forces' infiltrate labour movement to create unrest: Mahdi Amin
Mahdi Amin, the Prime Minister's Advisor on Labour and Employment Affairs, has stated that evidence has been found of attempts to create unrest by infiltrating workers' movements.
Those involved in violence, vandalism, and sabotage will be brought under the law, he said.
Mahdi Amin warned that the plan to create instability by banned political parties taking advantage of workers' movements will not succeed.
Mahdi Amin shared this information in a post on his verified Facebook page on Monday afternoon.
The spokesperson for the Prime Minister's Office, Mahdi Amin, alleged that while initiatives are being taken to reconsider garment workers' wages, a certain group is trying to destabilise the industrial sector.
Mahdi Amin further wrote that evidence has already emerged showing that there is an attempt to create unrest by infiltrating workers with fugitive subversive forces.
However, he did not provide detailed information on this evidence in the Facebook post.
In the post, Mahdi Amin wrote, ''We believe that through constructive and multifaceted discussions, a fair, logical, and balanced minimum wage for workers will be determined. However, it is concerning to note that, despite the positive initiative of timely wage determination, a certain identified group is involved in efforts to destabilise the garment industry.''
Emphasising that any attempt to divert the workers' demands into other channels is unacceptable, the Prime Minister's advisor said, ''Attacking and setting fire to factories, vandalising police cars and boxes, or attacking vehicles and installations are sensitive actions that are against the interests of the workers.''
Mahdi Amin urged workers not to be swayed by any kind of confusion, rumours, or provocations. Considering the reality surrounding the garment industry, the government will stand by the workers in establishing their logical and justified rights. This is because people's livelihoods, employment, and the overall economic prosperity of the country are linked to this industry.
Mahdi Amin remarked that if factories are damaged or closed, it is the workers who will suffer the most.
He said this will increase unemployment, reduce export earnings, and harm the country's economy. Therefore, the rights of workers to achieve their rightful demands should be ensured, while preventing opportunities for terrorism, vandalism, and the destruction of the industry.
The spokesperson for the Prime Minister's Office said, ''The plan to create instability by banned political parties taking advantage of workers' movements will not succeed. Those involved in violence, vandalism, and sabotage will be brought under the law.''
At the same time, he mentioned that law enforcement agencies will continue to play a responsible role in ensuring the right of workers to peacefully make their demands and ensuring their safety.
Mahdi Amin also discussed the formation of a new wage board for revising garment workers' wages in his Facebook post.
He mentioned that to ensure the fair and deserved wages for workers, the capacities of the industry, production costs, realities of other sectors, and competition in the international market must be taken into consideration.
To this end, the Ministry of Labour and Employment has formed a new wage board comprising representatives of employers, workers, and neutral parties.
Mahdi Amin said that millions of workers, officials, employees, the supply chain, and the overall economy of the country are linked with the garment industry.
"Therefore, in determining wages, the realities of all concerned parties need to be considered," he added.