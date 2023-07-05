President asks PGR to ensure security for VVIPs not isolating them from people

President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Tuesday asked the President Guard Regiment (PGR) to ensure maximum security for the very very important persons (VVIPs) without disrupting their public attachment and not isolating them from the people.
“Your main responsibility is to ensure comprehensive, integrated and flawless security for VVIPs... But along with security, the public relations of VVIPs is also very important,” he said while addressing the PGR’s 48th founding anniversary programme at its headquarters in Dhaka Cantonment.
The Head of State added: “The responsibility entrusted on you is glorious on the one hand and on the other hand, it is very crucial and sensitive.”
Each PGR member, the president continued, must become skilled and efficient through time-befitting and quality training in information technology (IT) and technical growth to ensure perfect security to the VVIPs at the current era of globalisation and IT.
The president, supreme commander of the armed forces, further said every member of the PGR should be smarter and highly efficient so that any adverse situation can be dealt with promptly and effectively.
Noting that the PGR’s organisational structure has been enhanced considering its importance and area of responsibilities, he said, “Efforts will continue to further consolidate this regiment considering the magnitude of responsibilities.”
The PGR members will have full confidence in the ‘chain of command’ and carry out their respective responsibilities properly by upholding the dignity and standard of the regiment and taking lessons from the previous history and incidents, the president hoped.
Mentioning the PGR as a specialised part of the Bangladesh Army, the president expressed the hope that the army would be able to perform any responsibility in the national and international arenas with dedication and success.
Later, President Shahabuddin cut a cake to mark the founding anniversary of the PGR.
Earlier, he visited the quarter guard and signed the inspection book. He also planted a sapling there and took part in the photo session.
Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, PGR commander, secretaries concerned to the president and senior civil and military officials, among others, were present on the occasion.