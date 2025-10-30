Govt okays draft of ‘July Uprising Memorial Museum Ordinance’
The government on Wednesday gave the final approval to the draft of “July Uprising Memorial Museum Ordinance 2025”, establishing the July Uprising Museum as a fully independent national institution to preserve and honour the memory of the student-people uprising.
The Council of Advisers gave the final approval to the draft of the ordinance at its weekly meeting held at the Chief Adviser's Office (CAO) here with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus in the chair.
"Under the new ordinance, the residence formerly used by the fascist Prime Minister, who is currently under trial for mass killing and crimes against humanity, has been officially declared the July Uprising Memorial Museum."
"It will be a separate museum," said Law Adviser Professor Asif Nazrul at a press briefing at the Foreign Service Academy here this afternoon, following the meeting held this morning.
Noting that the museum will not operate as a branch of the National Museum, he said the ordinance has been formulated to establish the museum as a separate and autonomous entity, reflecting its unique historical and emotional significance.
Under the ordinance, the law adviser said, the museum will have the authority to establish branch museums in other parts of the country.
Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam and Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder were present at the press briefing.