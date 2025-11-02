BSF enters Bangladesh, uproots farmers’ fence posts in Sylhet border area, locals protest

The incident occurred near the Rasulpur border in Manikpur Union under Jakiganj upazila in the morning. A video of the event has since circulated widely on Facebook.

The footage shows four BSF members standing on the riverbank while several Bangladeshi locals approach them and ask under whose authority they had entered Bangladesh and removed the farmers’ posts.

The locals are heard asserting that the spot lies within Bangladeshi territory, with the Indian border on the opposite side of the river. As the exchange becomes heated, the BSF members are seen boarding a speedboat and leaving the area.