Delhi assures easier visas within weeks, agrees to extradite Hadi’s suspected killers
India has assured that Indian visas for Bangladeshis—especially medical and business visas—will be made easier within the next few weeks.
The assurance was given today, Wednesday in Delhi by India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during a meeting with Bangladesh’s Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman.
On the second day of Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman’s 'goodwill visit' to Delhi, he held more than an hour of talks today with S Jaishankar at India’s Ministry of External Affairs. In addition to discussions with their respective delegations, the two also spoke privately for some time.
During the talks, Jaishankar reiterated the Indian government’s interest in engaging constructively with Bangladesh’s new government and further strengthening bilateral relations.
Diplomatic sources said India is prioritising the early introduction of medical visas for Bangladeshi citizens.
After the meeting, Jaishankar wrote in a post on X that both countries agreed to maintain close contact.
A press release from India’s Ministry of External Affairs said both sides reviewed proposals to deepen partnership through existing bilateral frameworks. It expressed hope that the next formal meeting would be held soon. The two sides also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.
Earlier, in a statement sent from Delhi, Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that during the talks, the foreign minister thanked the Indian government for arresting those accused in the killing of Shaheed Sharif Osman bin Hadi, convener of the Inquilab Moncho. Both sides agreed to return the arrested individuals to Bangladesh under the existing extradition treaty between the two countries.
The meeting also included a request to extradite former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal to Dhaka. They had taken shelter in Delhi after fleeing the country in the face of a mass uprising. This is the first time such a request has been made in talks in Delhi since Sheikh Hasina took refuge in India on 5 August 2024.
After the discussion, Jaishankar wrote on his X handle: “Pleased to host FM Khalilur Rahman of Bangladesh and his delegation on Wednesday afternoon. We discussed strengthening our bilateral relationship in its various facets. Also exchanged views on regional and global developments. Agreed to remain in close touch.”
Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said both sides emphasised advancing bilateral relations across various sectors and discussed key regional and international issues.
Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman said the newly elected BNP government, led by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, would conduct foreign policy under a “Bangladesh First” approach based on mutual trust, respect, and shared benefits.
Request to increase diesel and fertiliser supply
In the afternoon in Delhi, Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman also met India’s Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri. He thanked India for recent diesel supplies to Bangladesh and requested an increase in diesel and fertiliser supply from India. Puri said the Indian government would consider the matter promptly and positively.
Both sides also agreed to continue regular consultations on key bilateral issues.
At noon, the foreign ministers held a formal meeting with their delegations at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. Earlier in the morning, the foreign minister attended a breakfast meeting with several Indian editors and senior journalists.
BNP chair sends letter to BJP president
Prime Minister and BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman has sent a letter to Nitin Nabin, president of India’s ruling party BJP.
Humaiun Kobir, the prime minister’s foreign affairs adviser and BNP joint secretary general, handed over the letter on Tuesday night to Vijay Chauthaiwale, head of the BJP’s international wing.
Vijay Chauthaiwale shared this information on his X handle on Wednesday afternoon, writing: “I met BNP Joint Secretary General Humayun Kabir, who handed me a letter written by BNP Chair Tarique Rahman to BJP National President Nitin Nabin. BJP leader Shishir Bajoria was also present during our discussion.”
On Tuesday night in Delhi, Vijay Chauthaiwale met Humaiun Kobir along with BJP West Bengal unit and international department member Shishir Bajoria.