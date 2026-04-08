Delhi assures easier visas within weeks, agrees to extradite Hadi’s suspected killers

India has assured that Indian visas for Bangladeshis—especially medical and business visas—will be made easier within the next few weeks.

The assurance was given today, Wednesday in Delhi by India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during a meeting with Bangladesh’s Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman.

On the second day of Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman’s 'goodwill visit' to Delhi, he held more than an hour of talks today with S Jaishankar at India’s Ministry of External Affairs. In addition to discussions with their respective delegations, the two also spoke privately for some time.

During the talks, Jaishankar reiterated the Indian government’s interest in engaging constructively with Bangladesh’s new government and further strengthening bilateral relations.

Diplomatic sources said India is prioritising the early introduction of medical visas for Bangladeshi citizens.

After the meeting, Jaishankar wrote in a post on X that both countries agreed to maintain close contact.