Foreign minister arrives in Delhi

Foreign minister Khalilur Rahman reached in Delhi on Tuesday afternoon, where he was received by B Shyam, head of the Bangladesh–Myanmar Division at India’s Ministry of External Affairs.

Carrying a message of advancing long-term relations based on mutual respect and trust, the foreign minister reached Delhi in the afternoon.

On the first day of his “goodwill visit,” he met India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval in the evening, followed by a dinner engagement.

On the second day of the visit, Wednesday, Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman is scheduled to hold talks with India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at noon.