Dhaka–Delhi ties positive, ‘so far so good’

After the political change on 5 August 2024, India made it clear to Bangladesh’s interim government that discussions on normalising bilateral relations would begin only with an elected government in Dhaka. Following the festive election on 12 February, that process has begun. Judging by the state of relations over the past year and a half, the official mindset in both countries now appears positive.

Neither Dhaka nor New Delhi has made any careless remarks, and no political comment has emerged that could cast doubt on rebuilding ties. On the contrary, statements, or the deliberate absence of them, from both governments and political leaders suggest that the two sides are keen to look ahead with a constructive outlook. In short, the post-election phase may be described as: “so far, so good.”

India’s conduct over the past year and a half has made several points clear. First, New Delhi is unlikely to accept Bangladesh’s demand for the extradition of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

However, that does not mean bilateral relations will remain trapped in the Hasina question or become entirely centred on her. India appears to be signalling that the Hasina chapter belongs to the past for now and that the relationship should be viewed in the light of the future.