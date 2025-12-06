A possible outline of Bangladesh–India relations

Let us begin by acknowledging a reality. There is a clear reason behind the unequal relationship between Bangladesh and India. India is not only the largest country in South Asia; it is also a regional power. Comparing the strength and capabilities of the two is unreasonable. However, the comparison between two sovereign states cannot be made based solely on their power or influence. Both are sovereign, and under international law, both are entitled to equal rights and dignity. For this reason, each has one vote in the United Nations. Yet India’s attitude toward Bangladesh often creates the impression that, because of its size and significance, it expects greater respect—or deference—from Bangladesh.

The renowned American scholar Stephen P. Cohen worked extensively on South Asian affairs. Assessing India’s position in the region, he wrote that this large South Asian country expects special respect from its smaller neighbours. In his 2001 book India: Emerging Power, Cohen observed that while India is indeed becoming an increasingly powerful regional force, if it expects ‘deference’ from its sovereign smaller neighbours on that basis, resentment and rejection—if not now, then eventually—are inevitable. This is exactly what has happened in the case of Bangladesh.