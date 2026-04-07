Recalibrating Bangladesh–India relations: Restoring trust, dignity and fairness

Newly installed government of Bangladesh faces a fast-evolving global situation and an intricately complex geopolitical equation. On top of this is an urgent challenge of building a partnership of trust, equity, fairness and mutual dignity with India, its big and powerful neighbour.

Debate in the Parliament over ordinances and constitutional amendments passed by the interim government is becoming intense, making workable consensus building on national interests and foreign policy challenges daunting. When the new government has just set its attention on policy formulation to realise its priorities, the attacks on Iran by the United States and Israel have thrown up unprecedented level of uncertainties and tensions, adding to woes on energy, food security and inflation for the economy already struggling since the COVID pandemic.

The war, started by the US-Israel combine without adequate consultation with their traditional allies, is fast sharpening divergences among the major players. Most traditional allies of the US are manifestly hesitant to be directly involved in the war that portends new alignment and polarisation. Iran’s response with new armaments and technologies strongly suggests material and technological support from opposing super and major powers, creating implications for countries far and wide including Bangladesh.