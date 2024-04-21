Bangladesh always ready to defend its sovereignty: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said Bangladesh is always ready and firmly committed to defend the country’s sovereignty from attack by any external forces.

“The main driving force of our foreign policy is ‘Friendship to all, malice to none’. Our target is to ensure economic development while maintaining good relations with all the neighbouring countries,” she said.

“But, we are always ready and committed to protect the country’s sovereignty from any external attack,” she continued.

The prime minister made the remarks after opening Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Battery Complex by unveiling its inaugural plaque this morning at the Artillery Centre and School at Halishahar in Chattogram.