Myanmar’s 95 border guards fled to Bangaldesh: BGB

The clashes between insurgent groups including the Arakan Army and the military in Myanmar have intensified recently.

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan told journalists yesterday that the BGP members entered here to defend themselves. This could happen.

“Don’t you remember, we entered India during the liberation war? Not one, but millions of people went there. They entered here to defend themselves, not for war,” he said, adding that they will be sent back to their country.