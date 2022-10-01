Trial for communal attacks hasn’t started even after a year

The wounds of the attacks on mandaps (pandals), temples, homes and businesses of the Hindu community at different places across the country a year ago, centering the desecration of the Holy Quran, have not healed yet.

The cases filed in connection to these attacks haven’t gone to trial yet. There’s discontentment about this among the Hindu community. Amidst this, the largest religious festival of the Hindu community, Sharadiya Durga Puja is starting this Saturday.

In the incident of attacks, vandalism and arson centering desecration of Holy Quran at a mandap (pandal) in Cumilla on 13 October last year, an assurance of taking measures after finding out the miscreants was given from the top level of the government. However, that hasn’t happened.